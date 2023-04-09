...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
One person was hospitalized in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 9 after sustaining injuries when a passenger vehicle collided with a railcar where the railroad intersects SR 102 in Deweyville.
One person was injured when a passenger vehicle collided with a railcar as a train passed through Deweyville early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday where the Union Pacific railroad intersects SR 102 about two miles east of Tremonton. The Tremonton Fire Department, Central Box Elder Fire District and several law enforcement agencies including the Utah Highway Patrol responded to find a car smashed up against the side of one of the railcars of the passing train.
The driver of the car had to be extricated and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Cpl. Tara Wahlberg, public information officer for UHP. No further information regarding the patient's condition was immediately available.
Wahlberg said details of the accident, including how or why it happened, were unavailable as of Sunday afternoon as the incident remained under investigation.
Signage on the railcar with which the passenger vehicle collided indicated that the railcar was transporting sulfuric acid, a highly hazardous liquid, although there was no indication of any chemical leakage or environmental danger resulting from the collision. The letters "KCCX" on the side of the railcar indicated that it belongs to Kennecott Utah Copper, which operates a massive open-pit copper mine in the Oquirrh Mountains in southwestern Salt Lake County.
