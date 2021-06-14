A record-setting heat wave throughout Utah this week, along with the state’s worst drought in decades, are prompting state officials to implement fire restrictions and implore residents to do everything they can to conserve precious water resources.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox last week urged residents and businesses to cut down on their water usage to combat the extreme drought conditions.
Cox issued an executive order directing state agencies in northern Utah to only water outdoors twice a week and state agencies in southern Utah to water three times a week. The state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has also issued a fireworks ban and other restrictions for all state lands and unincorporated private lands to reduce the risk of wildfires.
The governor said the entire state is experiencing a drought, and about 90% of Utah is now in an extreme drought category.
“We’re slowing down on our press conferences about the pandemic, and we’re headed right into another disaster,” Cox told reporters on the steps of the Utah Capitol. ” It’s been that kind of year for the state of Utah.”
Cox said outdoor watering accounts for 60% of residential water use in Utah and called on residents to allow lawns to go brown. He noted that some local water districts are enforcing their own restrictions.
In Syracuse, Utah, residents aren’t allowed to water their lawns during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m, Fox 13 reported.
Violators will get an initial warning. A second violation will lead to a $100 fine, a third will result in a $250 fine and a fourth violation will shut off the home’s secondary water for the year.
Cox also renewed his calls for residents of faith to pray for rain. He released a statement last week calling on Utah residents to pray for “divine intervention” to combat the drought.
The governor has now issued three drought-related emergency orders in the last three months.
Fire restrictions in Utah typically don’t take effect until at least late June or early July, but the unusually dry, hot weather prompted the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to implement “Stage 1” restrictions last week.
The restrictions, which took effect last Thursday, prohibit the use of any kind of fireworks on all state-owned and unincorporated private lands in Utah. The statewide order also prohibits “open fires of any kind except within established facilities in improved campgrounds or day-use areas on public land, or in permanently constructed fire pits at permanent private dwellings served by pressurized running water.”
Other restricted activities include smoking, which is only allowed within enclosed vehicles, trailers or buildings, developed recreation sites, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free of dry vegetation; cutting, welding or grinding of metal in areas where dry vegetation is present; and operating any equipment that has a small combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.
Violations of the policy are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, and county law enforcement agencies are tasked with enforcing the restrictions. The order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.
Other state agencies have come on board with restrictions and warnings related to the extreme conditions.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources last week implemented a temporary ban on campfires and recreational target shooting on all 146 Wildlife Management Areas across the state. According to a DWR press release, the campfire and firearm target shooting restrictions will be evaluated throughout the fire season to determine if they can be lifted.
Also last week, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food issued a warning urging farmers to avoid starting fires for both recreational and agricultural purposes.
“Farmers and ranchers are being greatly affected by the extreme drought conditions this year,” UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars said in a press release. “Feed for livestock will be scarce, which is why it will be even more pertinent that we have as much rangeland as possible. Wildfires would be severely detrimental to Utah’s farmers and ranchers.”
As of June 9, there had been 330 wildfires across the state, 284 of which were human caused.
Statewide fire restriction information and wildfire prevention tips can be found online at Utahfireinfo.gov.
There is no relief in sight from the hazardous conditions, as weather forecasts call for high temperatures in the 90s and little or no precipitation in the Bear River Valley over the next 10 days.