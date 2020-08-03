A teen driver escaped with minor injuries Saturday afternoon after her car left the road and crashed on the banks of the Malad River in Fielding.
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, a passing driver on Hwy. 30 saw a car upside down next to the river near the Malad River bridge on 16800 North, according to the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office.
The 17-year-old female driver of the 2006 Hyundai Sonata was able to get out of the car and had suffered facial injuries and some bumps and bruises, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
BESO Chief Deputy Dale Ward said an investigation is ongoing, but drowsy driving is suspected as a possible cause for the accident.
The Bear River Health Department responded to the scene to monitor for any hazardous spills into the waterway.