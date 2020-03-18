Utah conservationist John “Jack” Ray has made his mark in and around the Great Salt Lake as a passionate advocate helping protect thousands of acres of wetlands for the benefit of waterfowl and people. Because of his efforts, Ducks Unlimited gave him the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Private Conservation Award.
Ray was honored today during the 85th North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference held in Denver, Colorado.
John C. Fremont, an early explorer in the west, wrote in 1843 after visiting the Great Salt Lake near the Bear River Refuge, “the waterfowl made a noise like thunder…as the whole scene was animated with waterfowl.” Ray has made his own thunder in the Salt Lake area as a citizen advocate on behalf of wetlands and waterfowl.
As president of Utah Waterfowl Association, Ray was instrumental in passing legislation protecting almost 14,000 acres of habitat and guaranteed fresh water to the wetlands in the northeast section of the Great Salt Lake.
Ray is a conservation leader and DU is proud to work alongside him preserving migratory waterfowl and wetlands.
“Every year we recognize outstanding professionals for these awards who share our passion for wetlands and waterfowl conservation,” Ducks Unlimited Chief Conservation Officer Karen Waldrop said. “Ducks Unlimited relies upon a network of talented individuals to achieve our
goals. Only through teamwork can we accomplish the steps forward needed to ensure a bright future for our wetland resources. We are pleased to honor these inspirational efforts leading the way for others to follow.”
Ducks Unlimited’s Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards are presented annually in six categories to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and restoration of North America’s wetlands and waterfowl. To view a complete list of the 2020 Wetland Conservation Achievement Award winners, visit www.ducks.org/wetlandawards.