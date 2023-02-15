Antler (copy)

The DWR announced emergency statewide restrictions on shed hunting last week due to the effect of winter conditions on deer.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a statewide emergency closure to “shed hunting,” effective now through April 30.

According to the announcement, DWR biologists have been monitoring Utah snow depths and winter temperatures, as well as the condition of the deer — such as body fat levels and fawn weights of the animals going into winter — since early December. The biologists also measured animal migration survival by placing GPS collars on deer, according to the announcement.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.