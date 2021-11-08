Because of increased public interest in elk hunting — and to avoid overloading its permit sales system — the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing to add general-season elk permits to the big game drawing for one year.
In past years, these permits have been sold online and over the counter. The public can provide feedback on this and other proposals on the DWR website at wildlife.utah.gov.
The demand to hunt big game in Utah has increased over the past few years. The general-season any bull elk and spike bull elk permits have traditionally been sold online, over the counter at DWR offices and at a variety of retail locations. These elk permits, in particular, have grown in popularity over the last three years:
• In 2019, all 15,000 permits sold out in 11 days.
• In 2020, the 15,000 permits sold out in eight hours. (This was also a record sales year for hunting and fishing permits in Utah.)
• This year, the 17,500 permits sold out in 10 hours.
“The increased demand for these permits has caused an overload to the license sales system for the past two years, which has led to slower processing times and a frustrating customer experience,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Our current contracted sales system does well during the rest of the year, but these ‘sales days’ for the elk permits causes a buying rush that overloads the system a few days a year. We have been working with our contractor to address some of the technical issues, including pursuing a database capability expansion.”
In an effort to resolve some of those frustrations in the interim, the DWR is recommending to include the general-season any bull elk and spike elk permits in the big game drawing (rather than selling the permits online or over the counter) for a one-year trial period.
“During this one-year trial period, we will assess the pros and cons of the current system compared to including the permits in the big game drawing,” Varney said. “We will also work with the statewide elk committee to improve the permit process. Then, we will recommend a long-term solution in 2022 that we hope will alleviate the issues our customers have experienced in recent years.”
The DWR is recommending to leave the five-day extension on the archery any bull elk hunt until the 2022 season. This extension was a recommendation from the public that was approved last year for a two-year period until the statewide elk plan is revised in 2022. No major changes are being recommended for deer hunting season dates for the 2022 season.
Only minor changes are being recommended for the 2022 big game season:
• A new late season, limited-entry muzzleloader deer hunt in the South Slope, Myton Unit from Nov. 12-27. This hunt would help control the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in this area by targeting mature bucks, which are twice as likely to contract and spread chronic wasting disease.
• An extended archery deer hunt in the Box Elder, West Bear River Unit from Sept. 17 to Nov. 30.
• A pronghorn muzzleloader hunt in the South Slope, Vernal Unit from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6.
Give feedback
The public meetings for the recommendations can either be viewed virtually or attended in person. You can view the biologists' presentations before the meetings and share your feedback about them on the DWR website. The presentations are also available on the DWR YouTube Channel, but comments can only be submitted through the forms on the DWR website.
The Utah Wildlife Board will meet on Dec. 2 in Farmington to vote on the proposed changes. Online comments must be submitted by Nov. 22.