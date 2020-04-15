With claims for jobless benefits in Utah reaching historically high levels, the man in charge of unemployment insurance for the state is reassuring those who are out of work that their claims are being processed as quickly as possible.
Kevin Burt, director of the unemployment insurance division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, said during a remote web meeting last week that his agency is working furiously to process claims as they continue to pile up at an unprecedented rate.
For the week ended April 3, the unemployment division received more than 33,000 claims from people, many of who are out of work or have seen their hours reduced because of the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. Burt said that in 2019, his division received an average of 1,100 weekly claims.
Last week’s numbers bring the three-week total for unemployment claims in Utah to nearly 82,000. By comparison, the state saw 63,000 claims during all of 2019.
The sharp rise in claims has caused delays in processing as people scramble to make up for lost wages.
“The demand is overwhelming,” Burt said. “We’ve seen a disruption in service levels, but we’ve also made significant progress.”
While some states have had problems not just in processing claims, but in receiving them through their software systems, “in Utah we have not had that issue,” he said.
He said that during normal times, it takes the department about 21 days to process an unemployment claim from the time it is filed. During the week of March 20, the first week in which there was a steep increase (19,000 claims), he said the department has been able to process about 85 percent of claims within that three-week time frame.
The number of claims jumped to 29,000 for the last week of March before hitting yet another record high in the first week of April.
In 2019, the state paid out about $3 million in benefits per week. In the first week of April, it paid out close to $7 million, and that number is expected to rise as claims continue to move through the system.
“We continue to try and push to be able to meet that demand because we understand importance of that benefit,” Burt said.
Starting this week, those who file claims with the state may also be in line to receive an additional $600 per week for up to four months through the federal CARES Act stimulus bill. Those who are already filing for state benefits don't need to fill out another application to receive the federal funds.
The CARES Act also means that unemployment benefits are being extended to self-employed people, including independent contractors and "gig economy" workers, through federal pandemic assistance funding. Burt said that funding is similar to federal disaster assistance in that it covers people who aren't eligible for unemployment benefits through the state.
To receive the federal benefit, self-employed people need to submit tax returns or other tax data to the department showing how much money they made in 2019. While they can receive the federal benefit, self-employed people are still not eligible for relief at the state level because they don’t pay into the state unemployment trust fund, so the application process is different.
“We like them to only need one application,” Burt said. “We’re trying to provide immediate guidance as to who should apply for pandemic assistance and who should apply the traditional way.”
Due to an overwhelming number of phone calls to the unemployment division, Burt said people who have questions are urged to consult the “frequently asked questions” portion of the DWS website before calling the division. That information, along with links to other resources, is available at jobs.utah.gov/covid19
For those who are applying for traditional state unemployment benefits, he said the best way to help the system process claims as quickly as possible is to simply wait.
“If we have questions about your claim, we will contact you. There’s no need to contact the division,” Burt said. “We’re trying to find that balance with our service levels to respond to the increase in calls, but if we respond too much to calls, we will be delayed in the processing of benefits.”