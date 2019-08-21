With school beginning next week, the Box Elder School District is trying to recruit more bus drivers to make up for a shortage, especially in the Tremonton area.
At its last meeting before the 2019-20 school year begins, the district board of education heard from Keevin Nelson, transportation supervisor for the district, who presented busing figures for the most recent school year.
Last year, the district had 104 drivers taking about 130 regular routes per day, including preschools. In addition, there were 1,051 activity trips to places off-site from schools, and 20 percent of those were taken in May alone. Trips ranged from taking kids to a Salt Lake Bees baseball game to a trip to Bridgerland Technical College for middle school students to learn about career options in technology fields.
Nelson said there were more than 48,000 student day activity trips during the school year, which equates to about 4.5 trips per student. Drivers logged nearly 102,000 miles on those trips.
He said bus drivers in the district logged 11,465 hours for the year, and his department is looking for more drivers as the new school year rapidly approaches.
“We’re short bus drivers in Tremonton,” Nelson said. “We love our bus drivers. They do a tremendous job, working hard to bring kids safely to and from school, and on these activity trips.”
Anyone interested in becoming a driver is encouraged to call (435) 734-4839 or (435) 279-8150 for more information.
Early student literacy is once again a top challenge and priority for local educators. The board heard from Keri Greener, assistant superintendent of elementary education, about the district’s literacy plan for the 2019-20 school year for students in kindergarten through the third grade.
“Our goal is that everyone’s reading by the third grade,” Greener said.
She said that in past years, the district would lose some funding if it didn’t meet certain reading benchmarks set by the state. However, under recent changes in state policy, districts that don’t meet reading goals will now have two years to get their numbers up using additional assistance from the state.
As of last week’s meeting, Greener said the district hadn’t yet received its literacy numbers from the state for the last school year, so it wasn’t known if the district had met its goals. She said this year’s goals will be essentially the same as last year, with a special focus on reading proficiency among second graders.
“That’s one that over the years has not been able to move a lot, so we’re focusing on the second grade,” she said. “We’ll see if we can get things moving in the right direction.