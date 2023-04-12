Support Local Journalism

Along with several other communities in the area, Garland held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. The longtime annual tradition is organized by the Garland Fire Department.

Due to lingering snow and soggy conditions at the city park, the event was moved to the Garland Tabernacle ball field. While younger children collected candy distributed throughout the grass, the older kids collected plastic colored eggs, which they redeemed for prizes following the free-for-all frenzy.


