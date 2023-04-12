...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Along with several other communities in the area, Garland held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. The longtime annual tradition is organized by the Garland Fire Department.
Due to lingering snow and soggy conditions at the city park, the event was moved to the Garland Tabernacle ball field. While younger children collected candy distributed throughout the grass, the older kids collected plastic colored eggs, which they redeemed for prizes following the free-for-all frenzy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.