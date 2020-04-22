We are thrilled to announce Kris Udy got enough names to get on the voters’ ballot to run for county commissioner. She’s out campaigning and has a Facebook account. You can get ahold of her there. She will welcome your calls and questions.
Boyd says the Easter Bunny was good to his family.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen had a nice, quiet Easter. Before home church, they listened to a rebroadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” and enjoyed the rebroadcast of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
Orson says tours of Temple Square will resume after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. After the broadcast they went for a drive.
Jeannette did “a whole bunch” of family research. During their home-in-place time, they worked on a puzzle for the first time. They acquired it in Nauvoo while on their mission there. They finished it and started another one of 500 pieces.
Orson has started his garden by planting peas, potatoes, onions and green beans. It is still to early to plant corn and squash.
Orson says there is lots of farm work to accomplish. He also hopes to plant some more alfalfa.
Laura Wheatley and family are still packing and getting ready to move. The Wheatleys are getting another home ready to move into. They hope to be gone next week.
Easter Bunny came to the Wheatley children, but not to Zane and Laura. The girls were excited.
Daughter Kyra is trying to start rolling over. Nora is beginning to say a few words and making some animal sounds.
There is no Utah State Bookmobile due to the COVID-19 virus precautions.
On Tuesday, Winnie Richman had a healthy checkup with Dr. Heninger on her heel spur. She will continue to wear the contoured heel brace to relieve tissue pressure around the spur when she walks. It really does the job. “Thank you, Dr. Heninger,” she says.
On Wednesday, Winnie got bitten by the desire to provide Easter goodies, not only for her great-granchildren, but also for her children and grandchildren. And what do you know? She also found some deep dishes of strong paper with a cute rabbit picture on the bottom. She assembled the ingredients for banana bread that evening. Daughter Heather Lott happened to come out, so Winnie asked her to go get a bag of flour out of the freezer in the basement. Winnie finished Thursday afternoon. Greg Lott also came and they did Winnie’s evening chores and watering. “Thank you, Heather and Greg,” Winnie says gratefully.
Thursday afternoon, son Lyle came with some bales of hay for Winnie’s cattle and fat steers. He stayed for a minute to chat. “Thank you, Lyle,” Winnie says gratefully as always.
Saturday, Winnie delivered Easter treats to Heather for all her family, Aaron for all his families, and Lyle for his family.
Sunday, Winnie finished chores in time to listen to a rebroadcast of one of the “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcasts. She then had home church with hymns she remembered. Son Aaron came out with a beautiful potted plant for Winnie’s Easter garden. He even dug a hole and planted it for her. Winnie doesn’t know what she would do without the help of her children. “Thank you, Aaron,” she says gratefully.
Winnie also says “hi” to Marian Daniellson, with whom she had a very wonderful conversation. “Thank you for your call.”