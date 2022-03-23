Corinne City Council has several community based activities scheduled for the coming months. First, of course, is the annual Easter egg hunt.
Saturday, April 16, at the Corinne Park, kids will find a myriad of colored eggs that can be traded for goodies or a toy. Hunts will be divided into age groups so everyone has a chance to be a winner.
Community clean-up week will be held May 11-16 with dumpsters provided throughout the town. And 4th of July activities will be held Saturday, July 2, with fireworks on July 4. Mark your calendars, grab your family and get ready to participate.
Micah Capener, representative of Capener Real Estate Company, attended the latest Corinne Council meeting to obtain council final approval for the residential construction project to the north of the old Corinne School. The plan gained the approval of the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier in the month contingent upon Engineer changes as discussed then.
Council members voiced several concerns prior to voting on the proposal. A small strip of land still has a separate tax identity number, reported Curtis Hansen. The sale of that property needs to be legally corrected, he said, before approval of the construction plan.
With the road involvement for water and sewer pipes, Hansen needed assurance that any settling of the soil in the road after the project is finished will be covered by the developer. Council woman Karen Caldwell wanted assurance that all the setbacks for construction were correct and met ordinance requirements.
Capener consistently assured the council members “we don’t want to keep going around in circles” and that codes would be met, engineering would be followed.
Council members split their vote, two for approval of the plan and two negative votes (Councilman Kelly Donovan was absent at the meeting). Mayor Shane Baton cast the deciding vote and the construction plan for the Corinne Center Subdivision was granted final approval from the city.
In other business, Mayor Baton encouraged council members to study the current budget particularly in their assigned area and report on any projects they would like for consideration to be included in the budget for next year which needs to be ready for approval in June.
Hansen, assigned to roads, remarked that after seeing the price of oil, repairs may be small or out of range for the time being. Council woman Irene Jensen has found a source for wood chips to be used in the play areas of the parks.
Reminder to parents who may have children attending kindergarten for school year 2022-23 – at Century Elementary School in Bear River City, kindergarten round-up , Getting to Know You, date is March 29, 3:00-4:00 pm. Please bring birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residence.