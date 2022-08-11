Eddie Montgomery

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Organizers of the Box Elder County Fair have enlisted another big name in country music to help get the party started this year.

Eddie Montgomery, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as half of the hard-charging Kentucky duo Montgomery Gentry, will headline the fair’s kickoff concert on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you