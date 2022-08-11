Organizers of the Box Elder County Fair have enlisted another big name in country music to help get the party started this year.
Eddie Montgomery, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as half of the hard-charging Kentucky duo Montgomery Gentry, will headline the fair’s kickoff concert on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Montgomery has continued his musical career following the tragic death of longtime bandmate and friend Troy Gentry, who was killed in a 2017 helicopter crash. He has been touring widely in support of his solo album “Ain’t No Closing Me Down,” which came out in October 2021.
Montgomery Gentry formed in 1999 after the duo developed a close rapport while playing together with Eddie’s brother, country star John Michael Montgomery. Their self-described sound of “hillbilly honky-tonk” has sold millions of albums and garnered numerous award nominations and wins.
Thursday’s concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $35 for general admission (seated in stands), $45 for floor seating, and $75 for VIP (seating in first six rows on floor and $15 voucher for on-site food vendors). Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at:
As well as being the official kickoff party for the fair, the concert will once again serve as a fundraiser for Utah Honor Flight, with a portion of ticket sales and other purchases at the event going to the program that flies veterans to Washington D.C. to visit military memorials in the nation’s capital.
Nucor Steel is sponsoring a Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5 this year for about 75 veterans, most of them from Box Elder County.
In addition to raising money at the concert, Nucor has also partnered with the Fraternal Order of Eagles to hold a fundraiser for the October trip at the fairgrounds on Sept. 17, featuring a cornhole tournament, food trucks and other attractions.