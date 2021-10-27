One hundred years ago, on November 1, 1921, Burnice and Elna Hunsaker were blessed with their first child, a baby girl they named Edith. Edith soon became the big sister to Lewis, Elaine, and Kenneth. Edith was a good sister to them and a great example.
In December 1945, Edith married her sweetheart, Gordon Bronson, and they became the loving parents of five children: Connie, Rita, Jean, Tyler, and Corey. In 1958, Edith and Gordon bought the Mason ranch in Plymouth, where Edith still resides.
On January 17, 2002, Gordon was called back to our Heavenly Father leaving Edith on her own for the past 19 years. To this day she continues to bottle fruit, bake bread, do her own housework, get her hair done each week, and serve others.
Edith's last calling in Belmont First Ward was to teach the young women to conduct music, one of her joys. She loved the young women and enjoyed her time with them.
It has only been two years ago that Edith hung up the keys to her car and decided to be chauffeured rather than drive herself. What a blessing!
Edith will celebrate her 100th birthday with her five children, their spouses, (Byron Ward, Bob Olsen, Roger Cannon, Angie Bronson, and Yvonne Bronson), 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Edith has lived a long, happy, and healthy life, and she is looking forward to much more.