SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot who was ejected when an F-35 fighter jet he was flying crashed at Hill Air Force Base didn't suffer any serious injuries, officials said last Thursday.

The pilot was released after being taken to a hospital Wednesday night for observation, said Col. Craig Andrle of the 388th Fighter Wing at a news conference. The pilot's identity wasn't released.

