MISS Barnett

Hunter Barnett, son of Bunny and Jason Barnett, has accepted a call to serve in the Ohio Columbus Spanish-speaking Mission. He will speak in the Deweyville Ward Sunday, Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m., and will enter the Mexico MTC on Jan. 7.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.