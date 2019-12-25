Elder Hunter Barnett Dec 25, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hunter Barnett, son of Bunny and Jason Barnett, has accepted a call to serve in the Ohio Columbus Spanish-speaking Mission. He will speak in the Deweyville Ward Sunday, Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m., and will enter the Mexico MTC on Jan. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jason Barnett Call Bunny Deweyville Ward Son Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today USU football coach castigates reports about player marijuana citations Police: Cache Valley man charged after Logan Temple Christmas Eve break-in Newton man arraigned on kidnapping, firearm charges after armed standoff Smithfield family tells 'musical story' with animated lights Merlin Olsen Park ice rink could open soon