Eleanor Ballard Petersen returned home to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 4, 2019 in Tremonton, Utah.
She was born March 20, 1933 to Thomas Henry and Sarah Marguerite Bain Ballard in Tremonton, Utah. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Petersen, on July 27, 1951 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They have enjoyed 68 years together, making Fielding, Utah their home.
Eleanor’s early years were spent working with her family on their farm in Hansel Valley, Utah. She lived in Tremonton, Utah and attended school at McKinley Elementary and Bear River High School. While in high school she served as the FHA President and State FHA Officer. She has treasured the many friendships made during those years as lifelong friends.
Eleanor loved genealogy and has served her ancestors well in researching and preserving their stories. She was a great cook and her family always looked forward to her Sunday dinners of roast beef and mashed potatoes. She found great pleasure in making Christmas special for her family. She enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, handiwork and making a house a home. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was always willing to serve others and their needs before her own.
She lived a great example of Christ-like love. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many stake and ward callings, was a faithful visiting teacher, and ward missionary. Eleanor and Donald loved serving a mission together in Utica, New York where she was very efficient as the mission secretary. She had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ and taught her posterity to follow in His ways. She loved her family and her family loved her! You were always welcome in her home and in her pantry.
Survived by: husband Donald Petersen; children: Eldon (Susan) Petersen, Tremonton, Utah; Cynthia (Rex) Nessen, Howell, Utah; Ned (Gena) Petersen, Wylie, Texas; Ted (Claudia) Petersen, Perry, Utah; Tom (Suzie) Petersen, Layton, Utah; brother Mariner Ballard, Dillon, Montana; sister-in-law Winona Ballard, Tremonton, Utah. Sixteen grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and her son, Brian Donald Petersen; siblings: Marjorie Christensen, Shirley Stark, Gerald Ballard, and Mildred Ballard; granddaughter Quinn Petersen; and great grandchildren, Zachary Petersen and Oakley Heaps.
There will be a viewing Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, Utah). Funeral will be Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W. 15600 N., Fielding, Utah) at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chad Merrill and staff at Bear River Hospital and Hospice for their love and tender care. Thanks to the many friends and extended family members for their love and service throughout Mom’s life. She truly loved each one of you. The family would also like to thank the Fielding Ward Relief Society for their compassionate service.
