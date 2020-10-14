Election Day is just around the corner, and registered voters in Box Elder County will start seeing ballots show up in the mail as early as today.
According to the Box Elder County Clerk’s office, ballots were mailed Tuesday, Oct. 13 to all registered voters in the county. Ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 to be valid for this year’s general election, or put in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Utah is one of nine states (and Washington D.C.) in which ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters. Mailed ballots must arrive at the county clerk’s office by Nov. 17 to be counted.
For those who prefer to vote in person, early voting in Box Elder County will take place Oct. 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main St., Suite 10, Brigham City. Photo identification is required for this option.
Utah allows for early voting to begin as soon as Oct. 20, but dates and times vary based on location.
Box Elder County will provide in-person voting at two vote centers on Election Day for those who need assistance. Those include the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton; and the Utah State University Student Services Building, 989 S. Main St., Brigham City.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., and photo identification is also required for this option.
Voters can register to vote online or by mail until Oct. 23 or at the county courthouse all the way up until Election Day, and may request an absentee ballot online at voter.utah.gov.
In order to register online to vote, your address must match the address on file with the Driver License Division. Updating your address with the Driver License Division must be done before submitting your online voter registration. After updating your address, please allow 24 hours before returning to register to vote online.
If your address is not current with DLD, you may still use the online voter registration system, but will be required to print the voter form with the correct address, sign it and mail it in.
Utah is directing counties to work with local post offices to separate and date-stamp the ballots in a manner that accurately reflects that the ballots were mailed in a timely fashion.
In the event that a ballot is rejected, election officials in Utah must notify voters of the rejection within two business days if the ballot is rejected before Election Day, or within seven days if rejected on Election Day or between Election Day and the end of the official canvas.
Voters whose ballots have been rejected must sign a new affidavit statement provided by the clerk’s office and return it by 5 p.m. the day before the official canvas on Nov. 17.