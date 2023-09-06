Races for municipal offices in Box Elder County became somewhat clearer on Tuesday after a primary election narrowed the field of candidates ahead of the general election later this year.
Three cities in Box Elder County drew enough candidates to necessitate the primary ahead of this year’s Nov. 7 general election.
One of those three is Tremonton, where seven candidates threw their hats into the ring in pursuit of three open city council seats. Drawing the most support on Tuesday was Blair Westergard, a longtime member of the Tremonton Fire Department who received 584 votes. The next-highest vote totals went to incumbents Connie Archibald, who received 469 votes; and Lyle Vance, who received 468 votes.
Following the top three were Jeffrey Hoedt with 421 votes, Sara Mohrman with 362 votes, Paul Fowler with 300 votes, and RJ Henry with 66 votes.
Utah’s election laws mandate a primary whenever the total number of candidates is more than double the number of available seats, meaning that Westergard, Vance, Archibald, Hoedt, Mohrman and Fowler — a total of six candidates for three open seats — all qualified for the general election ballot.
Honeyville also held a primary, with four candidates vying for one opening. Leading the pack was Dustin Bingham with 127 votes, followed by David Forsgren (121 votes), L. Jeanne Cutler (86 votes) and Tom Edwards (24 votes). Bingham and Forsgren will face off in the general election.
Willard had the most crowded field this time around, with 10 candidates going after three spots. The top six who garnered the most support in the primary and advance to the general election are Jordan Hulsey (228 votes), Rex Christensen (217 votes), John Seamons (198 votes), Jacob Bodily (197 votes), Kenneth Braegger (176 votes) and Chad Braegger (175 votes).
With 1,909 ballots cast among 6,884 registered voters across the three cities that held primaries, turnout came in at just under 28% — lower than what is generally seen during presidential election years or for typical general elections, but consistent with past results for municipal primaries.
