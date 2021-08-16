The picture of this fall’s local elections became clearer last week after Tuesday’s primary votes were cast and counted, but the outcome of one race is still uncertain.
Voters in Garland, Corinne and Mantua mailed in their ballots marked with their choices for various candidates in the Nov. 2 general election. While the results were decisive in Garland and Mantua, the final spot on the ballot for a seat on the Corinne City Council is yet to be decided, with just one vote separating the fourth- and fifth-place candidates as of the most recent count.
The vote totals remain unofficial until they are certified on Aug. 24, two weeks after the election date.
In the vote to narrow Corinne’s field of six council candidates down to four, Ann Whitaker leads all contenders with 98 votes, or 34.5% of the total. Curtis Hansen has received 72 votes (25.4%) and Wade Layton 58 votes (20.4%), putting both of them through as well.
The fourth and final spot to vie for two open council seats remained too close to call as of Monday, with Danna Hutchison holding a one-vote lead over Linsdey Long, 23 to 22. Late-arriving ballots could still influence the outcome there, as long as the ballots are postmarked no later than Aug. 9.
In Garland, Charles Bingham and Elizabeth Potter will compete for an opening on the city council created by Councilmember Linda Bourne’s decision to run for mayor. Bingham received 88 votes (65.2%) while Potter garnered 47 (34.8%), but both were already guaranteed a spot in the general election after Jessica Olsen was disqualified.
With the mayor’s seat and two city council spots up for grabs, Mantua attracted a crowded field. Of the five mayoral candidates, Terry Nelson was the most popular with 151 votes, or 33% of the total, followed by Joseph Bach, who got 114 votes (25%).
Three of the seven candidates for the Mantua Town Council withdrew, narrowing the field before the election. The remaining four candidates each garnered more than 21% of votes, with Karen Nelson leading field with 177 votes (30.2%). Nelson, Jared Jeppsen, Blake Marsh and Eric Ellis will compete for two open seats.
After record-breaking turnout in last year’s presidential election, voter enthusiasm was mixed for last week’s primaries.
Turnout was relatively strong in Mantua, where 63.1% of registered voters cast ballots. Participation was more tepid in Corinne, where 36.6% voted, and Garland, which saw turnout of 22.1%.
Attention now turns to the Nov. 2 general election, which once again will be conducted by mail.