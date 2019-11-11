There will be plenty of new faces on city and town councils across Box Elder County next year following the Nov. 5 general election.
Voters turned out in force last week to elect their new local leaders, choosing some clear winners in some races while others were too close to call.
According to unofficial results from the Box Elder County Clerk’s office, Tremonton voters reelected incumbent Lyle Vance to the city council by a comfortable margin, and chose two new faces to replace 16-year councilmember Jeff Reese and Diana Doutre, who has served since 2010. Filling those seats starting early next year will be Rick Seamons and Connie Archibald, who each received about 25 percent of the vote.
In Garland, incumbents Linda Bourne and Joshua Marble were the top vote getters for another term. Joining them on the council will be James Munns, who garnered more than 26 percent of the vote to oust incumbent councilmember Kevin Stay.
The final outcome also remains in doubt in Perry. Incumbents Nathan Tueller and Toby Wright won reelection, but write-in votes for a third open council seat are still being counted. As of press time, incumbent Blake Ostler had a 23-vote lead over challenger Brandon Hansen with 66 write-in votes still to be assigned.
There was no such drama in Brigham City, where incumbent Alden Farr will be joined by Joe Olson and Robin Troxell on the city council. Same for Corinne, where newcomers Irene Jensen and Karen Caldwell will join incumbent Kelly Donovan.
Smaller towns had some of the highest rates of voter turnout and produced some clear winners as well.
The 91 votes cast in the Howell Town Council election represented more than 70 percent of all registered voters in town, with Joshua Dale Anderson and Rex Nessen being chosen to fill the two contested seats.
Turnout in Plymouth was more than 61 percent. Paul Marshall received nearly 45 percent of the total vote to lead the pack, and will be joined on the town council by Suzanne Mahoney, who received nearly 28 percent.
Sandie Russell and William Hodgins won in Mantua, but it was a proposition that came down to the wire in that town. A proposal to increase the sales tax in town by 0.3% to a total of 6.4% barely passed, with 147 voting in favor of the increase and 142 against.