Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area.
On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.
Rescue 31 was able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the roof to extricate both occupants of the vehicle. Both patients were transported to the hospital with injuries, and their condition was unknown as of press time.
Early Sunday morning, Ambulance 32 and Squad 31 responded to a single-vehicle rollover in a residential area of Tremonton. The vehicle appeared to have clipped a parked trailer, and the cause is under investigation. No one in the vehicle was injured.
Later on Sunday, Garland Fire and Tremonton EMS responded to a reported three-vehicle accident with multiple patients on I-15 southbound at mile marker 385 west of Garland. Units arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle accident with severe damage. One passenger was extricated from the vehicle while the other passenger was able to self extricate.
Two medical helicopters were called to the hospital and in total, two patients were transported with injuries. The patients’ condition was unavailable as of press time.
Responders thanked Box Elder Communications Center, Tremonton Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and Tremonton-Garland Police Department for helping and for ensuring crew safety while emergency operations were conducted on the freeway. The cause of the accident is under investigation.