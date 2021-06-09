Laura Wheatley said all her family is enjoying the warm weather and being able to get out to play. All the kids are still enjoying their new trampoline.
On Sunday, the family celebrated Ruby’s birthday at Grandma Wheatley’s home. Everyone ate pizza and watched Ruby open her gifts.
On Monday, Laura and her girls went to Logan to one cemetery, and then had ice cream at the ice cream shop. Each girl had a cup of her favorite flavor, then they all went up to a park near the temple. There were lots of things to do there. When it got too hot, the family headed home with the cooler going full blast.
Saturday, Jessica Udy and her daughter Kynzee showed their horses at a Ranch Cow Horse Association show in Preston, Idaho. They showed in cutting, and each did a reining pattern. “They did really well,” Boyd Udy says.
On Memorial Day, Boyd and wife Kris visited graves and planted some trees on their property in Tremonton. Son Bodee came with a backhoe to dig the holes for the trees. Bodee’s daughter, Jadee, and her son Jett came, too.
Boyd says everything is going good except there is no rain.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen were home for Memorial Day. They called Orson’s mom, Joycle, and report she is doing good.
Jeannette and friend Judy Jensen visited Marie Roche at her home on Friday just to talk with her. The two ladies sometimes take Marie for rides to let her see how the Tremonton area is growing.
Orson says all his seeds he planted have sprouted. The volunteer garden plants are doing really well and are BIG!
The Poulsen couple says their quilting cottage is finished. They are looking forward to an open-for-business day soon.
Monday, May 24, Winnie Richman drove to Salt Lake City for one of her periodic back checkups. After several X-rays were taken, she was told her rods and bolts were all in place, and the surgical area had healed nicely. She was then given some directions to a physical therapist at the Tremonton hospital, and some paperwork to give to him/her. These exercises will add strength to her back and also hopefully release her from some of her debilitating back pain. She is hopeful that that is how things will work out, anyway.
Winnie shopped on the way home, making further trips to town unnecessary.
Sunday morning, Winnie did everything as usual on a Sunday morning. She is able to be a late riser on Sundays, since church doesn’t start until two o’clock in the afternoon.
During breakfast, Winnie kept smelling little wifts of smoke. She decided to check out things on her place and down at the barn.
Egad! Smoke was rising out of a pile of damp-looking poop. It was pure white smoke, rising slowly into the air. It was thick in spite of its color, and it did smell like smoke.
Winnie first decided her hose wasn’t long enough to reach the site of the smoke. The young heifers and the young bull didn’t seem to be worried. They kept eating in spite of the apparent danger. Winnie searched for a good, long hose. She finally located one in the greenery. She couldn’t lift it or uncoil it so she could drag it the short distance to the water tap. Then, she called son Aaron and yelled “Fire!”
Aaron and April came from town, hooked up the hose, and began spraying what had become flames. She asked Aaron if he would get the tractor and hay fork, and disturb the big, smoking pile. He ran up the hill and got the tractor. He let himself into the corral and began moving the pile a little at a time while the heifers and bull bucked and played and bunted heads with each other. April kept spraying water with the hose. Finally, it appeared the fire and smoke were gone. Aaron told Winnie to keep checking for smoke, and to call him if she needed him to come back. By the time Winnie thought about getting ready for church, it was 1:30 and she would have been too late to go. She had the rest of the day to semi-relax and do evening chores.
Jim and Starr Mitchell report Starr’s sister Tracy went home after too short a month visiting here in Utah. On another visit she had already seen Temple Square. She went with her brother Patrick to Las Vegas, and from there to Wendover the following weekend.
Starr says her irises are finally starting to bloom. The Mitchell garden has many big plants coming, promising a good harvest later this year. The 20 turkeys are growing up, but are not ready to go to the freezer. Their little calf is now on grain and hay, but still needs her milk replacer for a while longer.
The Mitchells’ granddaughters are using their trampoline and have enjoyed jumping on it with Tracy and Uncle Patrick when they are there. Starr, too, has had her turn at the fun.
Both Gabi and Madi are out of school. They do not sleep in late, but are up bright and early every day. They are now taking summer at-home lessons most days.