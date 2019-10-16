Keith Mecham, personnel director for the Box Elder School District, presented the Oct. 1, 2019 school enrollment numbers to school board members at last week’s school board meeting.
Student enrollment is down in the kindergarten age range, but is high in upper grades, Mecham said. For the next five years, this big group of students will move through middle, intermediate and high school, causing growth problems in both housing and staff issues. For this reason, the district has already purchased portable classrooms as several schools are stretched beyond their capacity now.
An elementary school instructor can provide information to students in all facets of their education. In higher grades, this is not so, he continued. There must be a qualified teacher for each subject. How to acquire these instructors and where to put them is of priority as district enrollment increases.
Superintendent Steven Carlsen disclosed the questions that will be distributed to school patrons concerning issues in the district. Of foremost concern is the temperatures in the high schools at the beginning of the school year. Patrons will be asked for opinions on having an “early out” day if the temperature reaches 90 degrees during the day and more than 70 degrees at night, moving start day later in September (which would necessitate going later in the month of June), or going to year-round school, which better utilizes facilities.
Also, parents will be asked to write their opinions on the district as a whole and suggestions on how the district can make their childrens’ experience better.
Bryce Day, director of special education, presented a new plan for qualifying a student under a specific learning disability (SLD) category allowing extra services in his educational area.
Traditionally, qualification has been through a combination of discrepancies between achievement and intellectual ability and response to intervention. Day proposes using a “patterns of strengths and weaknesses” plan as a more accurate method of eligibility using psychological processing areas to determine if a student presents a pattern. Day said the state as a whole is moving to this method as a means of determining eligibility for SLD students.
Mecham discussed the use of SafeUT. He explained this is a 24/7 app that reports response to any anonymous tip or potential/actual problem reported in district schools at any time.
The next school board meeting will be held Nov. 13 at Lake View Elementary School in Brigham City.