A race between write-in candidates for an open seat on the Tremonton City Council has been resolved following a review of each ballot from the Nov. 2 municipal election.
A tally of ballots cast for write-in candidates on Election Day revealed a clear winner as Wesley Estep, a longtime volunteer firefighter in Tremonton, received 403 votes — easily enough to overcome Jeffrey Hoedt, who garnered 185 votes; and Justin Scoffield, who finished with 72 votes.
In the only competitive race on the Tremonton ballot, the three were vying for a council seat vacated by Lyle Holmgren, who ran unopposed to become the city’s next mayor. Because the candidates’ names didn’t appear on the ballot, county officials had to tally the votes through the process of “adjudication,” reviewing and verifying each write-in vote individually.
Estep, who has been a volunteer firefighter with the Tremonton Fire Department for 40 years and works for the city’s public works department, told the Leader before the election that he decided to run for the council seat as a way to continue serving the public as his firefighting career winds down.
“I thought this could be my next step for community service,” he said. “I just want to be open minded to what the community is looking for.”
With incumbent councilmember Bret Rohde running unopposed, the makeup of the council for next year is now complete with the addition of Estep, who will take the official oath of office in early January along with Holmgren and Rohde.
“It’s gonna be a lot to learn, but I’m a quick learner,” said Estep, who grew up in Tremonton and has lived in the area his whole life. “You can’t make everybody happy, but I think I can make some of the right decisions.”