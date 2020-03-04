Eugene M. (Gene) Smith of Garland is celebrating his 80th birthday. Please join us at an open house for Gene’s big day at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 West 1000 North in Tremonton, Utah Thursday March 12, 2020 between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.
Gene was born to Everet M. and Luella (Hamby) Smith March 12, 1940 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He attended school in Idaho, California and Arizona, graduating from Shoshone High School in 1958. In his early adult years he worked in farming, for the BLM, in the meat packing industry, for Ore-Ida, and at Thiokol. He started his 19 1/2 year career at Massey Ferguson on January 2, 1965 as a material handler working his way up to mechanic, shop foreman, salesman and then store manager over the Tremonton, Utah and Preston, Idaho dealerships. He then started his own business as a general contractor. He worked for 28 years at his construction business before retiring.
He is an avid outdoorsman enjoying all types of hunting and fishing. He is self taught in many areas enjoying gardening, canning, wine making, fly tying, making arrowheads, smoking foods, building, and fixing anything.
Gene’s children are Vikki, Tammy and Brian. He has nine grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Come have some fun with us!
Light refreshments will be served.
The gift of your presence is the only present needed!