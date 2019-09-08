An event scheduled for this Saturday in Tremonton will bring together a variety of nonprofit groups to help educate the public about different services and causes working in the local community.
The Nonprofit Organization Awareness Fall Frenzy will include booths, food trucks, a DJ, a bounce house for kids and other activities. But the main purpose is to connect members of the connect people with the various community resources that are available.
Organizer Kiyo Gordon said more than 25 different organizations will have booths at the event, which runs from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Shuman Park (library park), 200 N. Tremont St. There will be two food trucks on site during lunch hours, and two more for dinner later on.
“We want it to be a family thing,” Gordon said.
Admission is free, but those who attend are asked to bring various items for the groups involved, ranging from canned food and personal hygiene items to books and clothing. For a full list of participating groups and the donation items they need most, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 565411640530645/
Part of the event will include a brief presentation at 5 p.m. by January Riggin of Soap2Hope, a nonprofit that provides hygiene kits to people in need in the Salt Lake City area.
Gordon said all nonprofits are invited and encouraged to participate on Saturday. For more information or to get involved, call Gordon at (435) 282-4128.