On Monday, Sept. 16, Janna Wilkinson and Kim Giles from FEMA came to view the work that was finished on the Cemetery Road and the water tank plus the work on the culverts on 8800 West.
Janna is now assisting Brad Bartholomew in completing their involvement in our project here in Portage. She took pictures/notes and they both seemed impressed how well the projects were all taken care of. Janna had never been to Portage and was impressed with our little town and how beautiful it is here.
I pointed out where the floodplain was to the west of 8800 and how the flood had happened. She definitely agreed that with the work that we have done it should divert any similar problems in the future. She left a stack of papers for us to keep in town hall and a formal letter will be sent to her on town letterhead. Project finished.
You have heard the term “deer in the headlights.” Someone definitely had them in theirs Friday as a small baby deer was hit and left at the southwest corner of the park. Saturday evening and Sunday, Nic Tree and I received both calls and texts letting us know about the deer. Nic had to call the fish and game department and they came and scooped it up on Monday. Thanks for the calls and heads up everyone!
Vera Rose’s sidewalk is fixed at last! Steve and Max Huggins were able to dig up the sloping sidewalk and then replace it with a nice, flat cement surface. Cement donated by Hess Lumber, 2x4s and labor were all donated. Thank you so much everyone.
The “Portage Then And Now” book is finally at the publishers! Grant and I took a trip to Salt Lake and delivered it to the original publisher who is now Envision Publishing in West Valley. I had about 40 orders for the book and it will take a little while now to get them completed.
The original book was from the time that the town was incorporated until 1995. My only regret is that we couldn’t fill in the rest of the history of the town to the present day. I will keep you posted on how the printing is coming. Remember, it will be in spiral bind and not the hardcover of before. There will be extras at town hall and it will be easier to print more if needed.
It was my birthday Tuesday, and while we were in SLC we went to lunch and had a nice time celebrating. In fact, with all you great friends in Portage we are still celebrating. It is fun when it gets drawwwn out.
Have a great week!