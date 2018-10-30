Laura and Zane Wheatley and their five daughters drove to Hogle Zoo with Laura’s sister, Joann, and her family on Saturday. They all rode a train to see some of the African animals in their roomy paddocks. Some of the animals were zebras, a giraffe with her baby, and some lions up close to their fence. The tigers were less exciting since they seemed to be sleeping. Also on view were the elephants, huge animals, but all the kids had certain, different animals they wanted to see: Ruby, the snakes; Everly, the red pandas (“Looks like a red raccoon,” Laura says.); and Georgia, the polar bears.
The children were thrilled to ride the carousel the zoo has for them. Laura says her favorite animals were to the apes in the Ape House. Laura saw a mother and baby orangutan playing peek-a-boo with a sheet. “It was so cute!” she comments.
The two ladies packed lunches for their families which they ate in a park at the zoo. “The trip only took four hours,” Laura says, “but we could have stayed longer because everything was so interesting.”
The next day, Zane and Laura and girls went to Salt Lake City to visit with some of Laura’s mother, Susan Hendricks’, family.
Starr Mitchell reports finally getting the air conditioner out of the windows of the Mitchell home. “We clean them and put them under covers, so they’ll be ready to use next year immediately,” she says.
Jim reports having all their wood chopped and stacked to be ready for the winter in their fireplace/heater. A good friend brought the Mitchells a huge amount of apples from his tree. Starr set to work using them for a couple of batches of applesauce (made without sugar) and many slices of apples with cinnamon (no sugar added) for her dehydrator.
Starr explains that the girls, Gabi and Madi, lover her applesauce, and Jim loves her dried apple slices. She still needs to put up more of the apples.
El O’Driscoll gave Jim and Starr some cucumbers which she’ll turn into different kinds of pickles. Some of which she’ll use for dilling.
Starr is enjoying Gabi and Madi. She takes Madi in the stroller while Gabi is in school. She and Madi stop for a rest then go again with Gabi after school. The trio of girls also love jumping on the trampoline in Steven and Ashley’s back yard. Starr is ready to come home at the end of the day and just rest for a few minutes.
Jeannette Poulsen went on a sewing retreat to Lava, Idaho. (The famous hot springs are in Lava.) All had a good time learning new sewing and quilting techniques.
Orson Poulsen stayed home and started working on a deck on the back of his home. A friend loaned him some specialized tools for the project asking only that he keep them safe until he returns them. Orson will do that.
Boyd Udy is excited for the big cutting show to get started. Meanwhile, he is still winterizing around the ranch and getting things ready to receive more cows.
Cleo and Gary Petit drove up to Malad to visit with son Tracy and his wife. The Petits like to take the back road instead of I-15, so they can enjoy the country sights. Otherwise, they are out and about in their truck just enjoying the nice fall weather.
Richard Nicholas and Cody Ellis came to the Double S Bar Ranch on Monday. They each brought a horse trailer — a long, wide one — to help Winnie Richman haul her calves to the Anderson Livestock Auction yards for the sale Tuesday. Cody had a young dog which was very well behaved and helped when it could.
Winnie’s calves were too big to get into just two trailers so Cody’s hauled the seven extra. It was quite a caravan that arrived at the unloading corral. Winnie hauled seventeen, Richard hauled twenty and Cody hauled seven. Sadly, one of Winnie’s load arrived dead, but all the rest of the forty-three were eager to unload. The yard men expertly separated four of the heifers to come back home for replacement cows for Winnie’s herd next year.
Winnie is very grateful to Richard and Cody for their neighborly, kind help.
Tuesday, the excitement of the packed auction house added to Winnie’s hope for a good price per pound for her calves. She had all sizes, but the auction personnel sorted them and sent them into the ring according to size groups. The auctioneer, Richard Holmgren, knew exactly how to start them. Jerry Anderson, the owner of the auction, was one of the ringmen, and he kept them moving to show they were sound and lively. As the price soared, so did Winnie’s hopes for a good price for a year’s work. She truly believes her husband and her father-in-law would have said these calves “topped the market” that day. “Thank you Jerry Anderson, Richard Holmgren, and all the employees of the auction company for your wonderful, professional help,” Winnie says gratefully. When Winnie added the pounds, her calves averaged five hundred fifty pounds per head, even with the teeny ones! She has to admit that feeding the cows and their calves hay before weaning them helped the calves be comfortable and get started eating sooner after the weaning process.
Art on Wednesday was not so exciting as the auction, but the change of pace was restful. Winnie received several good suggestions from teacher Joyce Wally. Carolyn Carter, her good friend, is almost finished with her portrait of her and Winnie’s three great grandsons.
Daughter Heather Lott came Thursday afternoon to feed the cows on the mountain. The cows are still being fed because there is so little grass or other forage there.
“Hopefully we’ll get lots of moisture before and during the winter and spring next year,” Winnie says. “Thank you, Heather.”
On Friday, Winnie met sister-in-law Gayle Richman at the Chuck-A-Rama in Logan to treat her to a birthday lunch. Good food and great conversation were the orders of the day.
Saturday morning, son Aaron came and painted the new building he built for Winnie to replace the very old and decrepit caboose that had stood for many years. He also placed some orange plastic chicken wire on the big haystack to keep the deer away. One of the bales they have chewed on might have compromised the stack’s ability to ward off the winter moisture allowing mold to form and spread. Winnie fed the cows on the mountain herself before he came. “Boy, it’s hard without someone to cut and gather the strings before I feed it!” she says.
Sunday, son Lyle and good friends Tony Gonzales and his family came and fed the cows for Winnie. “Thank you guys,” Winnie says.