As local communities grow, so do the problems that come with them, and unfortunately that includes child abuse.
With domestic violence cases on the rise across Utah, including in Box Elder County, an organization that has been working for several years to combat child abuse in the county is now becoming its own separate entity.
The Box Elder Children’s Justice Center was established in 2007 as a subsidiary of the Cache County Children’s Justice Center in Logan. Since 2012, it has operated out of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services building in Brigham City, but has remained under the umbrella of the Cache center — until now.
Under the direction of Sterling Marx, who has been in charge of the Box Elder center full-time since 2018, it is now in the process of becoming a standalone operation, joining more than 20 such centers statewide since the first Children’s Justice Center in the state opened in Salt Lake City more than two decades ago.
Children’s Justice Centers in Utah receive their funding from a combination of the state attorney general’s office, grants, and private donations. While the Box Elder Center previously received its funding as a satellite office of the Cache center, Marx said that becoming its own standalone operation will allow it to have its own, separate budget.
“The big thing with this move is that our county now has the ability to have more of a buy-in to help abused victims and families,” he said. “We want to make the community aware that the Box Elder Children’s Justice Center is now a separate program.”
He said the number of interviews the center has done has increased every year, reaching 135 in Box Elder County alone last year.
“Our caseload has grown pretty significantly,” he said.
As it gets up and running on its own, the center has some big goals in mind. First and foremost, it’s looking for people to join what is called a “friends board” — a group of volunteers that works to raise funds and other forms of support from the local communities it serves.
A friends board “helps to raise funds to cover the cost of some administrative things that grants don’t allow you to cover,” Marx said.
State funding and grants cover the core activities of the center, such as investigations, but anything that goes directly to the families it serves — snacks and drinks for families that come into the center, for example — cannot be paid for by grants, “so we have to find another way, and that’s what the friends board does,” Marx said.
Since the Box Elder center is no longer directly affiliated with the Cache center, all funding it previously received from the Cache center is going away. Marx said that will be a good thing in the long run because the Box Elder center can now go out and solicit funds for itself, but for the time being, there is a funding void that needs to be filled.
The other big goal of the Box Elder center is to find a new building out of which to operate. The center is currently housed within the Brigham City DFCS offices, but Marx hopes it can find its own building.
The Cache center is located in a building that looks like a normal house, which Marx said is the preferred model for Children’s Justice Centers because it helps children and families feel safer about going there for help.
“We’re very thankful for our partnership with the state that has allowed us to be in the DCFS building, but for some people, it automatically puts them in a spot where they’re not comfortable, especially if they’ve had some interaction with DCFS before,” he said.
Children who go to the Cache center to be interviewed or receive medical examinations enter a place that feels like a home, and are given blankets and stuffed animals. That makes them feel more comfortable, which makes them more likely to open up about potential abuse, which in turn results in a higher success rate in the prosecution of abuse, Marx said.
Anyone interested in joining the Box Elder center’s friends board is encouraged to fill out an online application at the following link:
https://forms.gle/SNi4od46LSfL8zYe9
For more information about how you can help, contact Marx at (435) 915-6198 or smarx@boxeldercounty.org