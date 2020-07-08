Since last fall, Keshley Rhodes and Hayden Haddock had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first baby.
Rhodes and Haddock were experiencing all the feelings — excitement, apprehension, joy and more — that come with impending parenthood, but they weren’t counting on a global pandemic that would have a major impact on the routines and support systems that expecting parents often take for granted.
As the COVID-19 situation grew more serious, medical facilities had to implement visitor restrictions and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As Rhodes progressed into the third trimester of her pregnancy, Haddock was no longer able to accompany her on her regular doctor visits.
“He had been to all of my appointments with me, and suddenly they weren’t letting him in,” Rhodes said. “It was stressful to think of having to do it by myself.”
The restrictions also meant that most family members couldn’t be in the room when the baby arrived. When the young parents showed up at Bear River Valley Hospital on June 24 to bring their son into the world, Rhodes was only allowed two visitors — her mother and Haddock — to be in the delivery room and offer support while she went through labor.
The new grandparents would have to wait outside, but they weren’t going to miss the moment for anything. Nurse Stacie Colby had mentioned to Rhodes that others who had been in a similar situation made the best of it by waiting on the lawn outside and watching through the window.
Haddock’s parents brought some lawn chairs so they could sit outside the delivery room and look in. Recognizing that they could be there all day under the hot summer sun, hospital staff improvised by erecting a canopy outside the window to shield them from the sun, and brought them cold drinks.
Rhodes’ father and other family members would join them later in the day, and the family was united for the monumental occasion — albeit with a wall in the way — when a healthy Boone, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long, was born.
Leslee Garn, the labor and delivery manager at the hospital, said everyone in the family was very understanding that they couldn’t be in the room for the big moment.
“They are super positive and making the best out of the COVID situation and visitor restrictions,” Garn said.
Haddock’s parents, James and Leigh Hausbach, wrote in a Facebook post that they understood the need for the precautions.
“We were extremely grateful that we could be a part of the birth of our first grandchild even if it meant doing so through a window,” they wrote. “Bear River Valley Hospital was so kind to us … and the best part of it all is our beautiful, perfect little Boone!”
Colby responded: “It touched my heart to see you walking up with chairs ... most people have been so upset about the visitor restrictions, you guys just made the best of it,” she wrote.
The effort of the hospital to make things feel as normal as possible is something the new parents will never forget.
“The compassion they showed, not only to me and my son, but to our entire family — it brought us to tears,” Rhodes said. “It was very sweet that they were so considerate of everybody.”
As for her choice to give birth at Bear River Valley Hospital, “I couldn’t recommend them more,” she said. “We felt like we were the only people in the world having a baby.”
Rhodes and Haddock are both from Tremonton but now live in Willard, where they are basking in the glow of first-time parental bliss. Rhodes said that through it all, the most important thing is that Boone is healthy and doing well in his new world.
“We’re just adjusting to the new life of being parents,” she said. “Luckily it all worked out, and one day it will be a great story to tell him about all this pandemic stuff.”