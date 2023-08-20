Support Local Journalism

A physical passport that led Utah residents and visitors alike to 29 destinations across the state to learn about its history has evolved into an app that allows users to track their progress and earn rewards as they visit each destination.

“Explorer Corps is a statewide initiative to help the public understand that natural history is not just within the context of a museum. It is outside with you all the time, and Utah is a particularly rich place for natural history. So, we have placed these markers, signifying a natural or cultural history significant place in each of the 29 counties,” said Beth Mitchell, senior manager for external relations at the Natural History Museum of Utah.


