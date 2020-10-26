In response to new state guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, Tremonton’s annual trick or treat event planned for this Friday is moving to a drive-through format.
Organizers of the city’s annual Trick or Treat on Main Street changed plans for the tradition after learning last week that Box Elder County now falls under high-risk requirements issued by the Utah Department of Health in mid-October.
Instead of going door-to-door to Main Street businesses, people are invited to visit the Box Elder County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, where volunteers will be waiting to distribute bags of candy to trick or treaters while they remain in their vehicles.
The event will be staged in the large gravel parking area west of the main rodeo arena at the fairgrounds.
Instead of handing out candy at their individual locations, businesses were encouraged to donate candy for Friday’s event. Monica Holdaway, executive director of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, said local businesses stepped up with “huge amounts” of candy, so there should be plenty for all who show up.
“This is a great community event that kids love, and the Chamber still wants to have an opportunity for the kids to receive treats,” Holdaway said. “After some brainstorming, the way we can accomplish this is to have a drive-through event.”
For more information, call the Box Elder Chamber at (435) 723-3931.