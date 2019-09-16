Laura Wheatley and her four daughters picked some more green beans last week and also helped snip them. Laura then wielded her knife and cut them preparatory to canning them for winter use.
Ruby Wheatley attended her first day at school last Monday. She was excited. However, after her first day she felt she wasn’t learning enough. Laura explained how her teacher needed to keep role, learn names, explain rules, and a whole bunch of other things before she could begin to actually teach. Ruby was content with Laura’s answer and enjoyed the rest of her first week in school.
Laura bottled some peaches she bought from a fruit stand in Perry. She says the Wheatley’s peach tree doesn’t have ripe fruit yet. Laura heaved a sigh of relief that canning was almost done. Then she remembered she still needs to do more peaches, apples, and lots of tomatoes.
Nora Wheatley is getting use to the early school schedule. She still gets a little grouchy about early breakfasts.
Boyd Udy says he is loving this cooler weather, “We sure need all the rain we can get, every drop counts.” He is doing regular ranch work and doing fence repairs. He is preparing for winter too. He says his family is good. He is also working on a barn on his property in town.
Cleo and Gary Petit are out and about in their car. They enjoy the farm and ranch scenery and are eager for the fall colors to appear.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are busy splitting the wood they and Starr’s brother Patrick collected during their trips to the Uintah Mountains recently. Pat has a nice log-splitter. Once the logs are fireplace size Jim and Starr will bring their half home and stack it. They will then be able to tell by the size of their stack if it is going to be enough to get them through the winter and early spring. By getting the wood early they can get more if they need it, before the weather turns cold and seep snow accumulates in the mountains. Friends have already reported light snow there.
Granddaughter Gabrielle Mitchell has a full schedule at school. She also has at least forty minutes of homework at night. Gabi’s parents have provided her with a full size balance beam and parallel bars to practice her gymnastics on. This is used with safety mats, and she never practices alone. Starr or Steven or Ashley are always near. Gabi practices every day.
The Mitchells are still getting tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, and chili peppers from the garden put in the Lutheran church’s community garden. The couple is very grateful for the church’s community service. Jim and Starr are also very grateful for the cooler weather and the rain showers.
Winnie Richman hauled a broken feed-trough panel to Don’s Welding in Tremonton. They looked it over and said they could fix it.
Tuesday evening Winnie visited the viewing of a dear friend, Jim Hill. He and his family have been coming to the ranch property for years to do bird hunting. Jim always provided Clynn and Winnie with fruit and garden produce. After Clynn passed away Jim helped Winnie with opinions and fencing advice. He always came first to prepare for the fencing project for him and his family to do. His steady manner and sense of humor and helpful, friendly advice will be deeply missed.
Wednesday Winnie and Carolyn Carter drove to Clearfield City Arts Center to work on their art projects. Both ladies accomplished a lot. Winnie is working on a modernistic 8 x 10 canvas composed entirely of lines of different colors. It has become more of a challenge than she anticipated.
Thursday Winnie spent the day preparing for the next day’s vaccinating and weaning (taking away from their mothers) of all calves.
Friday Cody Ellis, his son Rylan, their uncle Tim Ellis and his sons Clint and Dusty came to the ranch with their horses and quietly gathered the cows and calves into the corral. Then the cows were sorted back into the pasture.
The calves were leaded into trailers and taken up the road to Richard Nicholas’ corrals to be vaccinated. He has a better set up than Winnie has yet. There was only one “slick” calf (unbranded, untagged, and unearmarked) to be taken care of. By the end of the day there were forty-six calves in their corral down at the barn all vaccinated and ready to be fed hay for approximately six weeks. Winnie is very grateful for the men’s help. Winnie will take care of the food and water for the animals. Hopefully they will eat, drink, and gain weight by sale time.
Friday night Winnie visited her old alma mater at Box Elder High School to see a Bee’s football game where granddaughter Reagen Richman is a cheerleader. Winnie was happy to meet Angie Kent with whom she sat and enjoyed the game with.
Sunday choir practice was at 8 am. The choir performed in the Sacrament Meeting. Winnie was in the library the hurried home afterward.