SoRaya Niesha Manakaja

The family of a 17-year-old Bear River High student who died after being struck by a garbage collection truck while riding a bicycle along Main Street in Tremonton is seeking community support in raising funds to help lay their daughter to rest.

According to the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, the accident happened before sunrise around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at approximately 1500 W. Main St., just east of where I-15 passes over the thoroughfare.


