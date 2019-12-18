At this time of year, as Christmas approaches, wonderful announcements seem the rule. In keeping with the rules, we welcome joyously a new little member to our community. Her name is Kyra Jane Wheatley. She arrived Dec. 9 at 1 p.m., the daughter of Zane and Laura Wheatley and the youngest sister to very excited sisters Everly, Georgia, Ruby, Kate and Nora. Laura hardly had time to settle down before the girls were upon her: “How are you mama? Where’s the baby?” Zane is recovering nicely, too.
Last Tuesday, all the Wheatleys hopped onto the Frontrunner train and headed to Salt Lake City to see all the lights on Temple Square. “It was wonderful! It was beautiful! It was a BIG day!” Laura commented, when asked, how she did it: “Lots of walking around!”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen made a quick trip up to Jackson Hole on snowpacked roads on Monday. Orson says Jeannette just loves the Teton mountains. They went to celebrate their anniversary and stayed overnight at a nice motel. The couple came home by a different route, on dry roads, in order to see more and different scenery.
On Saturday, Boyd Udy helped Jan Rhodes with the funeral of her mother, Edith Delone Summers Rhodes. He helped Randy Grover hook up his team of horses to Eli Anderson’s hearse to convey her to the cemetery after the funeral.
Jim and Starr Mitchell have both been sick the last week or more. Both Jim and Starr found time to help Winnie Richman feed her cows in the field. They are very good neighbors! Both are feeling better now.
The day before Thanksgiving, between chores, Winnie prepared all the items for Thanksgiving dinner. She was whipped by a late bedtime. And still she had to ask several to bring pies.
Aaron and April came early on Thanksgiving. Winnie had everything ready. The turkey was in; the stuffing that didn’t fit into the bird was in the microwave already baked. April, Winnie, and grandson Skyler got all ready to eat. Sky did a great job getting the card tables set up and places set. Aaron was out feeding the cows and horses in the field. Brittney, David, Jayden, Jimmy, and McCade came early and also helped. Aaron came in and brought with him an electric pressure cooker. It was very fast! The potatoes Winnie had peeled were in and done in no time. It was amazing!
Lyle and son Brantzen came and helped outside as well as in.
The dinner itself was good. There wasn’t much left of the turkey and nothing left of the mashed potatoes. Winnie had only a few left over green beans amandine, cooked red cabbage, and stuffing. David Tello gave thanks to begin the meal.
Last Monday afternoon, Mike Gonzales came to the Double S Bar Ranch to help Winnie Richman feed hay to her cows. He did good, and Winnie is very grateful.
Tuesday, Winnie had an echocardiogram at the Bear River Valley Hospital. She will get the results later from Dr. Otrusinik.
Also on Tuesday, Winnie got help from daughter Heather Lott in unloading some sacks of grain and beet pulp pellets for her steers. Heather also fed the steers and did night chores. Winnie was very grateful, as she wasn’t feeling very well.
On Friday, Winnie attended the funeral of Bobby Lowery at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City. It was a moving tribute to a dear friend of many years.
Friday, late afternoon, Winnie called son Aaron to come do chores and watering since she was too sick to do them herself. He came, did chores with April’s help, stayed for a quick chat, and went home. Aaron and April also fed the cows in the field. Winnie was very grateful!
Saturday, Winnie finally got an appointment with Dr. Lindee Allen. She gave Winnie some antibiotic pills in a prescription, and something to inhale.
Sunday, Winnie was in the library and went to choir practice. She couldn’t sing much, but got the order of the Ward Christmas program on Dec. 22. Winnie was honored with a short speaking part for the program. All the pieces are very beautiful that the choir will sing. Only one is traditional, “Joy to the World.”
Sunday afternoon, son Lyle and his son Brantzen, and son Aaron and April, came and did all the afternoon work for Winnie. They fed cows, did chores and watering, and did a rearrangement of panels in the bulls’ corrals to make it drier for them to use the feed-through panel to hay. They also each stopped in for quick chats before going home.