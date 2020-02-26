The Annual Honeyville shot clinic is coming Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Honeyville fire station. Rabies, parvo, and distemper shots will be available for $15 a shot. Rabies shots are required for all domestic dogs in Honeyville City and only last for two to three years. Hope to see you there.
If you are unable to attend or didn’t need shots this year, don’t forget you dogs still need to be licensed according to Honeyville city code #5-1-4. Time is running out; February is the last month to license your dog at regular price. As of March 1, dog license fees will be doubling, going from $8 to $16 for altered dogs and $16 to $32 for unaltered dogs.
Nothing tells your dog how much you care about their well being more than licensing them. This also assists in the recovery of your dog, as we all know sometimes dogs escape and get out of the yard.
When they have a license, all the information is attached to your license number. Honeyville residents know that this dog has a home and is not a dropped-off animal. When they call Honeyville City with the license number, your beloved dog can be returned immediately, so if you haven’t already licensed your dog, get it done before the price goes up.
March is almost here and that means high school graduation is coming fast. I would like to spotlight our seniors from Honeyville. If you would like your youth in the paper, email me at lainies@frontier.com