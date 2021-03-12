A big food drive is coming up in 10 days, as many families in northern Box Elder County are still struggling to make ends meet due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and living costs continue to rise.
Saturday, March 20 marks the first annual Feed Utah food drive, a statewide effort in which various faith-based congregations, organizations and residents throughout Utah are coming together to support food pantries around the state.
Residents across the state will receive door hangers during the days leading up to the food drive, and Utah Food Bank is asking members of the public to help by placing a bag of non-perishable food outside their front doors by 9 a.m. on the day of the food drive for pickup by volunteers.
Cathy Newman, director of the Tremonton Community Food Pantry, said volunteers will be checking front doors throughout the northern part of Box Elder County county, from Deweyville and Elwood north to Snowville and Portage, and all communities in between. Bear River City, Honeyville and Corinne are included in the area benefiting the Box Elder Community Pantry in Brigham City.
Bags will not be provided, so those wishing to donate can place their own bags, boxes or other containers of non-perishable items outside their front doors for collection.
While all donations are appreciated, Newman said there are a number of specific items that the pantry is especially in need of. Those include mayonnaise, vegetable oil, Jello mix, muffin and cornbread mixes (such as Jiffy brand), salt and pepper, and canned peaches and applesauce.
The pantry also provides a variety of non-food items, and she said personal hygiene products are in especially high demand.
Newman said demand for the pantry’s services had leveled off last year after a spike at the beginning of the pandemic, but has been up again lately over the past couple of months. She said the pantry is currently serving an average of about 150 area families every month.
“People are just on that edge,” she said. “A lot of families, they’re just surviving, then something goes up like gas prices and they have to come in for a little help.”
The Utah Food Bank’s major partners in the Feed Utah effort include Associated Food Stores, JustServe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the NAACP, Bonneville Salt Lake, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah Alliance and the Utah National Guard.
For more information, visit www.utahfoodbank.org