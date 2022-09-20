Support Local Journalism

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August.

All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary action from the Cache County School District, which included transfers to other high schools in the district and a ban on participating in sports through the second trimester of this school year.

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at cmccollum@hjnews.com or 435-792-7220.

