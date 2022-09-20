The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August.
All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary action from the Cache County School District, which included transfers to other high schools in the district and a ban on participating in sports through the second trimester of this school year.
Neither the school district or sheriff’s office would provide specifics about what allegedly happened on the bus, but Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck did say it involved “activity of a forceable sexual nature” against multiple individuals.
He stressed, however, the alleged actions would not be classified as rape.
The sheriff’s office found probable cause for felony charges and referred its findings to the Cache County Attorney’s Office for further review.
“I’m just waiting to hear back from the attorney’s office to see if they’re going to approve of the filing of those charges, which would then go through juvenile court,” Peck said.
All three of the accused students are under the age of 18.
The situation has been a subject of rumors in the community, with some people describing it as a “hazing” incident, but Cache County School District spokesman Tim Smith said officials are not framing it that way.
“We didn’t classify it as hazing because the full definition of hazing means it has some kind of an initiation piece to it,” Smith said. “We thought it fit more with the bullying-harassment definition than it did hazing, but we did conclude a school investigation and we did take disciplinary action with the three boys.”
Smith said when the situation first came to light, the three football players were suspended pending the school’s inquiry. Following that, they each were moved to other schools, where they can’t participate in sports this trimester or the next.
Permanent expulsions for the alleged perpetrators were ruled out, Smith said, because the district felt it was important the boys still get an education.
“It was definitely a bullying and harassment incident that we take very seriously,” he said. “It shouldn’t have happened and it’s unfortunate that it did.”
Smith said to the best of his knowledge, the victims have all remained on the Ridgeline football team.