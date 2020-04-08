As Utah braces for an anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, officials at Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton say the facility is well prepared to assist in any way it can.
Brandon Vonk, the hospital’s administrator, said that as of Monday, nearly 300 people had been tested for the illness caused by the new coronavirus through the facility’s drive-through testing program at the Bear River Clinic. Of those, eight tests have come back positive for COVID-19.
“Those aren’t bad numbers compared to places like New York or Seattle,” Vonk said. “I’m extremely pleased with the process we have set up in order to screen those people in our community who may feel like they have the virus. It’s nice that we can offer this service without them having to drive into a larger city.”
The hospital started doing drive-through testing about three weeks ago, and Vonk said the process has improved to where results are coming back more quickly, due mainly to improvements on the laboratory side of things. While it was taking about three days for test results to come back at the start, he said results are now coming back within 24 hours.
Now, the federal government is working on a test that can produce results within a few minutes, which Vonk said would be “a game changer.
“To have point-of-care test results, that would really help to curb the infection and the transmission rate, because people will know immediately if they have it and can place themselves in isolation,” he said.
Getting faster results is also important not just to help slow the spread of the virus, but for the peace of mind of those getting tested, he added.
“To not be sure if you have it or not can be really stressful when you’re worrying about potentially passing it on to family members,” he said.
Of those who have tested positive through the hospital’s drive-through service, he said those cases haven’t yet been severe enough that they needed to be admitted.
“Their symptoms have been shortness of breath, some nausea and diarrhea, but have not been to the point where they would need respiratory intervention,” he said. “They’ve been asked to self quarantine, and we are following up with them to make sure they aren’t getting worse.”
While there have been several cases at the hospital of “patients under investigation” — those who present with symptoms similar to those of people with COVID-19, testing of those have so far come back negative for the virus.
As medical facilities around the world are struggling to come up with enough personal protective equipment, respirators and other equipment needed in the fight against the outbreak, Vonk said Bear River Valley Hospital is, for the most part, well equipped to handle whatever comes its way.
“When it comes to masks and face shields, we have plenty of that and feel confident that we have enough to ride through the curve,” he said. “I’m more concerned about having enough oxygen on hand for those who do have respiratory issues.”
Since the hospital isn’t set up to provide critical care, he said the focus is on making sure patients have the medications they need, whether they stay in the hospital or need to be transferred to another facility that is better equipped to handle their needs.
Vonk said the willingness of local residents to take precautions has been crucial as the hospital continues to do whatever it can to help counter the outbreak.
“I’ve noticed folks keeping their distance, and more people wearing masks,” he said. “I’m grateful that they have been sensitive, not only to the general population but also to our health care providers, so that the risks to them have been minimized.”
He’s also been humbled by the support of local businesses toward employees at the hospital. The local Sign Gypsies franchise recently put up a message at the hospital proclaiming that “Heroes Work Here,” and last week, Little Caesar’s Pizza and Members First Credit Union delivered meals to the hospital to help fuel the workers who are battling the outbreak.
“Our caregivers feel so supported by our awesome community,” he said. “We cannot thank them enough for their love.”