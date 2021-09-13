Campfires, target shooting and other activities are allowed once again on federal public lands in northern Utah, but restrictions remain in place on state lands in Box Elder and surrounding counties as dangerous wildfire conditions persist in the area.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Forest Service announced that Stage 1 fire restrictions were being lifted throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest due to recent rainfall that has reduced the risk of wildfire. That means visitors to the national forest can now have campfires and charcoal fires in both developed and undeveloped campgrounds.
Last week, the Bureau of Land Management announced that it was also removing Stage 1 restrictions on federal lands in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties.
However, restrictions remained in place until further notice as of Monday on state-owned lands in Box Elder, Cache, Rich and Weber counties per an order from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands despite a relaxing of the seasonal rules in the southern part of the state. The Utah Division of Wildfire Resources announced last week that it has removed its temporary ban on campfires and recreational target shooting on most state-owned wildlife management areas, but restrictions remain in place for northern Utah.
Advertisement
“Utah remains mostly in extreme to exceptional drought despite recent rains,” said Kayli Yardley, statewide prevention specialist for FFSL. “The moisture we’ve seen has been nowhere near what we need to alleviate the deficit in precipitation we’ve been seeing over the last couple of years.”
Yardley said the outlook for the rest of September continues to call for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation, keeping fire danger high in the area.
While the temporary fire restrictions have been lifted on federal lands, permanent restrictions remain in place. Those include discharging or using any kind of fireworks, tracer ammunition, exploding targets or other incendiary devices.