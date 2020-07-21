Firefighters from several agencies have been battling a large wildfire in western Box Elder County that started Monday afternoon and grew rapidly overnight.
The Dennis Hill Fire, stoked by stiff winds and hot, dry conditions, had consumed about 4,000 acres of rangeland west of Park Valley as of late Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Box Elder County.
The blaze had scorched some 40 acres when firefighters arrived on the scene Monday afternoon, but spread quickly due to sustained 40 mile-per-hour winds in the area. It was 20% contained as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the cause was still under investigation.
The fire started west of Park Valley near mile marker 44 on Highway 30. There are about 60 firefighters working with state, federal, and local agencies including Garland, Brigham City, Fielding, Thatcher/Penrose, Willard, Corinne, Weber County, Box Elder County, State of Utah, and the Bureau of Land Management.
There were no injuries reported as of Tuesday afternoon. Some structures were threatened initially, but firefighters were able to protect them.
Crews were planning to conduct burnouts to contain the fire Tuesday night depending on wind conditions.