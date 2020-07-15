Kris Udy gives a very grateful “thank you” to all the people and their hard work during her campaign for county commissioner. Although she didn’t win, she feels she got a very good education. “Thank you, everyone, again and again!” she says.
Boyd Udy and Kris worked around their home in Tremonton on the Fourth. They watched the fireworks displays in the evening and continued to gather up Kris’s signs during the day.
Boyd is still riding his horses to keep them fit and ready for any and all eventualities during these hot summer months. Boyd has also been spraying all kinds of weeds. “We needed those rains!” he says, “but the weeds used a lot of it to grow fast, strong and tall.”
Zane and Laura Wheatley had a couple of family parties over the weekend of the Fourth of July. Zane’s sister Megan came up with her family from Arizona. The family got together at Maquel’s home in Hyrum. A potluck refreshment table was set up to feed everyone. Many family members played in the sprinklers during the day. Then they watched the fireworks at the high school that night.
One of the activities enjoyed by all the children of all ages was painting Fourth of July decorations on T-shirts. “They had a great time,” Laura related. “Some were very creative!” Then, the former Promontorians did fireworks at their home. They also watched the city fireworks from their front lawn.
Orson Poulsen describes his week as un-busy. He says Jeannette is recovering very well, but they decided against a Sunday afternoon drive just so they could rest.
The Poulsens’ garden is doing great. They are hoping more pollinator bees will show up. The squash, pumpkins and potatoes are ready to welcome the bees.
Orson is doing leatherwork regularly. He usually sells some at the various rendezvous they attend. This year, the rendezvous at the West Yellowstone, Montana site has been canceled.
Jim and Starr Mitchell did not travel anywhere on the Fourth of July weekend. They wanted to stay home and stay safe. When they were in town last, they forgot to buy charcoal, so they cooked inside in their kitchen.
The Mitchells’ son Steven and his family watched the fireworks in their neighborhood. Both Gabi and Madi are doing real well with their swimming lessons. “Look at me, grandma! I’m a mermaid,” Madi said. She got this expression from watching the movie “The Little Mermaid.” Gabi got to jump off the diving board into the 12-foot-deep end of the swimming pool. She really swam!
Jim and Starr spent time during the week trimming some of their bushes. They said the mosquitoes are “horrible!” They also worked in their garden. The cherry tomatoes are getting ripe. There are lots of them. The couple bottles what they raise. These little tomatoes are good eating, too.
On their way to town, Jim and Starr shopped at El O’Driscoll’s place and fed his dogs some extra dog food. The dogs were grateful.
Monday, Winnie Richman visited with her heart surgeon. He told her she had a one in 5,000 chance of needing open heart surgery if his implantation through her veins of her aortic valve had an error. She agreed to that stricture. He told her he had never had that happen to one of his surgeries. Winnie was relieved!
Most of the rest of Winnie’s week was uneventful. However, on Saturday evening, Winnie got in her car and backed out onto her driveway on the hill and watched the fireworks all up and down the mountains across the valley from the Double S Bar Ranch. The cities she watched, as far as she could tell, were from Fielding to South Ogden — maybe even Bountiful.
While watching the glorious burst of color, she listened to the United States Marine Corps Band as they played the military anthems from each of our major military organizations: The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. It was wonderful! When Winnie considered the full moon overhead (even the man in the golden moon had his eyes big and round, and his mouth in a perfect “o” in awe and admiration), she became a little emotional. “I love full moons,” she says. The program ended with “Stars and Stripes Forever,” composed by John Philip Sousa, and proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan on Dec. 11, 1987 to be the official national march of the United States (Winnie thanks Alisha at the Brigham City Library for the information on “Stars and Stripes Forever”).
Sunday was Fast Sunday. Winnie enjoyed home church and a snack afterward. She worked on several projects in the house until chore time. Then she fed her cats, watered a distressed little tree and all the flowers around the house, and went to bed fairly early.