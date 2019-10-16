You guys, I did it! For the first time since I became a parent four years ago, I left my children overnight.
I know it’s hard to believe, but my children have literally had me within earshot of them every single night for the last 1,500 days straight. They haven’t ever had a sleepover, and I haven’t ever left, so it was a nerve-wracking decision when I finally decided to book a girls’ trip to California without my kids or my husband.
One of my best friends was getting married and it was a wedding I wanted to be at. My other best friend and I decided that the two of us would drive there and make it a fun getaway. We drove for 22 hours (round-trip) without our children and it was just as peaceful as you would imagine.
Of course we did the big things on our trip, like going to the beach and shopping our hearts out, but we also made time to watch Netflix and nap in the middle of the day. We talked and talked and talked without getting interrupted. We ate food our kids would’ve hated and I took showers for as long as I wanted without worrying if I could hear a child crying (because they always cry when you take a shower).
Every night we had big plans to go out on the town, but then 8:30 p.m. would roll around and we’d get tired … because we’re moms of toddlers and we’re always tired. Then we’d be up at 6 a.m. ready to go … because kids mess your sleep schedule up.
Admittedly, we ended up talking about our kids a ton and then buying them new clothes and unicorn headbands. We talked about being moms and how different and better it’s made our lives. We laughed about the funny things our children say and do, and then showed each other pictures of our kids. We even made plans for her two sons to date my two daughters in about 16 years.
All in all, it was a trip I’ll remember forever. I don’t recall the last time I’ve laughed that hard or laughed that much! I missed my children, and my husband, and couldn’t wait to give them all a big hug when I walked into the door, but a trip with my best friend was exactly what I needed.
If you are planning a girls trip without your kids, let me just give you a wonderful tip: vacationing with another mom is the way to go, because they understand why you just want to lay in bed and watch ‘Friends’ in the middle of the day — and better yet, they want to, too.