Corinne First Ward had had a grand, almost forgotten experience, last Sunday. Taryn and Zane Billings blessed their tiny baby girl and named her Ash. The congregation has grown by one.
At a recent meeting, Brandon Capener again approached the Corinne City Planning and Zoning Commission to gain final approval on the proposal to construct six residences behind the old Corinne Elementary School. Newest commission member Jenny Harris had several questions and reservations concerning irrigation issues and sewer connections and the resulting condition of the roads afterwards.
As the sketches and plans provided to commission members were small, both Harris and recent commission member Danna Hutchison requested the approval be postponed until next meeting, giving them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the project. Capener will provide larger detailed plans for study. Blair Holmes, P & Z president explained that the final plans will have the developer and city engineer approval according to city construction ordinances.
In other business, Walmart Distribution was given approval of a building permit to upgrade their refrigeration capacity by adding new units to existing structures. Kore Investments was also granted a building permit in the new subdivision, #45.
Saturday, February 19, is a most important day for Corinne pets. It’s the city’s rabies vaccine clinic! A vet will be available for shots and here’s a plus — get your dog’s license at the same time. The place is the fire station, the time is 10 a.m. to noon.