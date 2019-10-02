Fit for royalty Photos by Andy Marchant The Leader 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Bear River High Homecoming King and Queen 2019, Tucker Porter and Ashley Roberts. Leader/Andy Marchant Buy Now First attendants Ethan Chournos and Hadlee Woodward. Leader/Andy Marchant Buy Now Second attendants Logan Litchford and Carly Randall. Andy Marchant Buy Now Prince and Princess Baxter Wise and Anaiyah Finlayson. Andy Marchant Buy Now Duke and Duchess Daxton Sorensen and Erica Payne Andy Marchant Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bear River High kept with tradition by recognizing its homecoming royalty on the field at the football game against Logan High on Friday, Sept. 20. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Royalty Bear River Homecoming Field Football Game Logan High News Trending Today New gown, same grit: Deserae Turner voted Green Canyon homecoming queen Options unveiled: Community plaza, ice skating rink part of proposal for Logan's Center Block Two drivers injured in serious Smithfield crash Minivan found stuck on Highline Trail Logan residents urge city to improve softball fields