Several wrestlers from Bear River High brought home the hardware from last week’s 4A state championships, with five girls and one boy winning individual state titles and both teams turning in strong overall results.
Plenty of others earned podium finishes at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield as the Bears placed second as a team on the girls side and third on the boys side.
BOYS
Daxton Bingham won the state title at 106 pounds, reaching the championship match by pinning opponents from Logan, Dixie and Mountain Crest. Bingham emerged victorious in a narrow 8-7 decision over Asher Farr of Snow Canyon to claim the title.
Two more Bear boys came oh-so-close to winning titles, but ended up with second-place finishes. At 113 pounds, Kayden Ward made it to the final round, where Mountain Crest’s Carter Nelson won a 10-4 decision. Meanwhile, River Smith, the top-ranked wrestler in 4A in the 175-pound classification, was upset by Mountain Crest’s Brock Guthrie in a tight 9-7 decision.
Earning third-place finishes for the Bears were Zach Gunderson at 144 pounds, Dustin Douglas at 150 pounds and Kaeson Burn at 190 pounds.
Mountain Crest ran away with the team title with 312 points, while the Bears (242.5 points) were just barely edged out by Snow Canyon (245 points) for second place in the seven-team field.
GIRLS
It was a memorable tournament for the Lady Bears, who secured five individual state titles and a second-place team finish.
After earning a first-round bye, Sadie Hardy emerged as the champion in the 100-pound class, defeating opponents from Desert Hills and Mountain Crest to reach the final round, where she pinned Ridgeline’s Nyah Weatherston for first place.
At 115 pounds, Bella Gunderson had byes in the first two rounds. After pinning her Mountain Crest opponent in the semifinals, Gunderson took down Anja Hansen of Crimson Cliffs for the title.
Josie Redman came out on top at 140 pounds, taking down opponents from Green Canyon and Pine View before besting Laci Larsen of Mountain Crest in a 6-1 decision in the finals.
At 145 pounds, Rhees Hatch beat teammate Emalee Farnsworth and a Mountain Crest opponent to earn a title shot. Hatch took full advantage of the opportunity, pinning Mountain Crest’s Emalee White in just 47 seconds.
Rounding out the title winners for the Bears was Shanna Archuleta, who won by fall over Marjorie Tauti of Sky View.
Second-place finishers for the girls included Sophia Miller, Hailey Branch and Haylee Farnsworth. Coming in third were Skylynn Thompsen, Kate Bunce, Tassie Hatch, Sydnee Nielson and Rylie Smith.
Mountain Crest took the team title with 465.5 points. The Bears finished second overall with 366 points in the eight-team field.