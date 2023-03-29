An organization representing corn growers across the nation has announced its annual awards for those producing the highest yields, and once again several northern Box Elder County farmers are included on the list.
“America’s corn farmers proved, once again, they are resilient, innovative, and competitive,” the National Corn Growers Association declared in announcing its annual National Corn Yield Contest winners for 2022. “By adapting practices, adopting new technology, and doing-more-with-less, America’s corn farmers made great contributions in helping to feed and fuel a growing world.”
Among the five local producers who wan awards is Travis Nelson of Elwood, who placed third in the nation in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 332.1561 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P0908AML.
Joseph Summers, of Tremonton, placed second in the state in the H:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 241.9759 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC54-64RIB.
Lee Summers, of Tremonton, placed third in the state in the H:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, MulchTill, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 238.2460 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC42-04RIB.
Keenan Nelson, of Tremonton, placed second in the state in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 324.8927 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1055Q.
Braydan Nelson, also of Tremonton, placed third in the state in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 322.5262 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P0908AML.
The five local winners were among 538 state winners nationwide. The 2022 contest participation included 6,337 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 340.7245 bushels per acre — more than double the projected 2022 U.S. average of 172 bushels per acre.
While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped 262.7586 bushels per acre.
“Year after year, farmer participants contribute to building a better crop for tomorrow. By exploring adaption, innovation, and the tools new technologies offer, farmers sharpen their game and set new standards for the industry,” said Tom Hagg, a Minnesota Farmer and current President of the National Corn Growers Association.
Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques. Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:
• Average harvest population for the national winners was 37,164 seeds per acre, compared to 34,386 for all entrants.
• National winners applied an average of 203 pounds of nitrogen, 50 pounds of phosphorus and 50 pounds of potassium per acre.
• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.85 pounds for the national winners and 0.82 pounds for all entrants.
• 44 percent of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 49 percent of all entrants.
• 22 percent of national winners applied manure, compared to 24 percent of all entrants.
All 2022 contest winners were invited to attend the 2023 Commodity Classic held March 9-11, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. For a complete list of winners and for more information about the contest, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.
The National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 members, 50 affiliated state corn grower and checkoff organizations, and over 300,000 corn farmers who contribute to state checkoff programs.
