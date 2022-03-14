11/12/1940-3/12/2022
Florence MarRae Davis Kent passed away March 12, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was born November 12, 1940 to Margret and Raymond Davis. She was raised in Downey, Idaho helping on the family ranch. She graduated from Marsh Valley High School then went on to attend LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Florence married Gordon N. Kent, on June 18, 1960. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They lived and raised their family in Tremonton where she worked for and retired from Wells Fargo Bank.
Florence and Gordon were very active in the Box Elder Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and Bear River High School Rodeo Club. Florence was Rodeo Mom to cowgirls and cowboys across the state of Utah. At each rodeo, you could find her with a stopwatch in one hand and a video camera in the other.
After Gordon passed away, Florence moved to Taylor, Utah to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She made many new friends and loved creating a beautifully landscaped yard.
Florence was great at many things including baking delicious cinnamon rolls, preparing wonderful meals, sewing, doing ceramics, and fishing. She loved gathering with family and friends. Her Christmas Eve dinner was a highlight of the year.
Florence was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings throughout her lifetime.
Even though Florence slipped away from us years ago, she could still get you to smile and giggle whenever you were with her. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Florence has joined her husband; parents; sister Willa (Odell) Andrews; and brother Lowell Davis.; her in-laws; Sidney and Mable Kent; sisters and brothers in law; Olene (Orrin) Morrison, Gniel (Paul) Walton, Alice (Harold) Hanson, Jean Moss, and Sidney (Gloria) Kent.
She is survived by her children JaLynne (Craig) Archibald, Jean (Nathan) Corey, Karen (Brad) Hodson, Brett (Tamara) Kent, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brothers Glade (Jane) Davis and Tim (Jeanie) Davis, and sister in law Vera Davis; brother and sister in laws, Grant (Arveda) Kent, Marlin (Anita) Kent and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for her as she battled Alzheimer’s especially the kind caregivers at Lotus Park Assisted Living Center.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon., March 18, 2022 at the Downey, Idaho Cemetery.
To watch services, join by Zoom, Meeting ID: 2800057323 Passcode: 1ze82z