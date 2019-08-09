Floyd William Eggli, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home in Bothwell, Utah. It was the same home where he was born as the ninth child on Oct. 6, 1927 to Fred and Carrie (Kupfer) Eggli.
He graduated from Bear River High School with the Class of 1947. He married Beatrice E. Lott of Fielding, Utah on November 3, 1961 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with six children: Carl (Trish), Carrie (Brian) Plyer, Clint (Luceta), Casey (Holly), Craig (Stephanie), and Chris (Cortnie).
Floyd worked in the test area and calibration lab at Thiokol for 27 years. Prior to working at Thiokol, he worked road construction.
Floyd was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of his favorite callings were Scoutmaster and Home Teacher.
He was a farmer on his family farm in Bothwell where he grew alfalfa, grain, safflower, and pine trees. He raised cows, sheep, chickens, and peacocks. He was an avid beekeeper for many years. He was the area fix-it man. He could fix anything and everything that was broken and loved helping family, friends, and neighbors. He planted his rocky hillside with pine trees and sold live Christmas trees for people to pick out and cut down. He built an irrigation pond that was turned into an ice-skating pond in the winters that provided fun for families throughout the valley. He enjoyed basketball, fishing, hunting, ice skating, and riding his ATV. He loved his farm and was a tireless worker all of his days.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers (William, Carl, Samuel, Henry, and Emil) and three sisters (Marie Eberle, Matilda Bach, and Emma Palmer).
Floyd is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Bea, his six children, nineteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton and on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bothwell LDS Chapel, 10350 W. 11600 North, Bothwell. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bothwell LDS Chapel.
Interment will be in the Salt Creek Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ruddfuneralhome.com