Garland Elementary School had a “fair university” activity which involved Zane and Laura Wheatley’s elementary-aged girls. There were a variety of topics displayed to expose the students to new things. It proved to be interesting to all concerned.
Laura says all her girls are now potty trained. “No more diapers! I’m over the moon about that.” (Kyra, the youngest, has only an “accident” once in a while).
The Wheatley family is disappointed by the chilly weather, but it didn’t stop them from all going to a kids’ movie on Saturday. Even Zane joined them for that.
Laura says the PTA is going pretty good. They have planned two more activities before the end of the school year. Laura is really looking forward to spending more time with her children now and this summer.
Jim and Starr Mitchell used a couple of days to transplant their veggies to larger pots before setting them into the ground later in the year. They have also started more trays of seeds to transplant later when the seedlings are strong enough.
Due to the recent high winds, the Mitchells have had more branches to pick up off the ground.
A much better benefit of the winds was giving their granddaughters Gabi and Madi kite-flying time. All had lots of fun.
Boyd Udy spent five days at a large cutting contest on his horses to push cattle for the cutters involved. He says “It was kind of cold!” He stayed overnight in his trailer.
He is getting back to work on the ranch. He says “we sure need rain!” He is riding on most days when other things don’t stop him. He is also doing other spring things and getting ready for summer.
Due to her recent trip to Alabama, Winnie Richman was late doing her taxes. Her bank helped immeasurably. The taxes are done.
Winnie is hoping the Jazz will get successfully out of the first round of the playoffs. They are trying hard. There have been some injuries to their players. She certainly hopes all will be well. As of this writing, they are down 3-2 in favor of the Dallas Mavericks.